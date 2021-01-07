Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,242 Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.76% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000.

SMOG opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $181.65.

