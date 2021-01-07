Morgan Stanley Purchases 88,765 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 887.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE NOVA opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

