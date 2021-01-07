Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 972,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

