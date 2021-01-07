Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 303.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 724,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

