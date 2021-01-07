Morgan Stanley Raises TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target to $42.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.02. 99,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 25,187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

