Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Gladstone Land worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 0.74. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

