Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

MRCY stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $807,018 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

