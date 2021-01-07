Morgan Stanley Sells 24,770 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Materion worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Materion by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Materion by 81.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

