Morgan Stanley Sells 38,926 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Ready Capital worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ready Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ready Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 10.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE RC opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $660.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

