Morgan Stanley Sells 438,389 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Outfront Media worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 530.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 143,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3,881.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 460,836 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

