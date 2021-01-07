Morgan Stanley Sells 6,559 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YMAB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 40,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $2,088,432.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,702. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

