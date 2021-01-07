Morgan Stanley Sells 93,526 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000.

THD stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23.

