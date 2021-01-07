Morgan Stanley Trims Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Target Price to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $509.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,338. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $211,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.