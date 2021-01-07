Morgan Stanley Trims Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Target Price to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $509.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.
NYSE:LMT traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,338. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.54.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $211,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
