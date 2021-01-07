Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,921 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDR. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

