Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.00

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and traded as high as $117.97. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) shares last traded at $116.00, with a volume of 18,826 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$251.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 6.1799995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

About Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.