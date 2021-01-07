Morpheus Labs Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $7.70 million and $1.00 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

