MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

MOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 13.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOR opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

