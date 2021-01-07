MotaCoin (MOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $651.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $251,639.87 and approximately $651.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055060 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

