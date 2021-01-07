Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 2.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) (TSE:MPVD) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 68,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 79,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.29. The company has a market cap of C$143.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

