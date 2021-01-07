Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.55. Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 315,834 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.00.

About Mountfield Group Plc (MOGP.L) (LON:MOGP)

Mountfield Group Plc provides construction support and property services to the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The company operates through Construction and Fit-Out segments. It is involved in the supply of fit-out services, including the supply and installation of flooring systems to data centers, disaster recovery centers, and commercial office buildings; and fitting out and refurbishment of commercial office buildings, hospitals, and education facilities, as well as provides builders work packages on commercial IT facility buildings.

