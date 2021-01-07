MovieBloc Market Capitalization Hits $7.40 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00108231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00441108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00229768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051098 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,927,705,143 tokens. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

