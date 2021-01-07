Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Mowi ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MHGVY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,149. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

