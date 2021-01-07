Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 842,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 486,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Moxian at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

