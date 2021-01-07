MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Down 5.7%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.00. 507,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 471,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

