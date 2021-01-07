MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.
MSM traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.
About MSC Industrial Direct
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
