MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

MSM traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.