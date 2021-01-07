MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Up 5.4%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. 169,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 88,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTNOY. ValuEngine raised shares of MTN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

