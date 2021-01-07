MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.99. 10,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

