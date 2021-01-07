MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.99. 10,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33.
About MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
