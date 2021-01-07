MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

