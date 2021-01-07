MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 3.9% Higher

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) shares traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.42. 460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on MTY Food Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

