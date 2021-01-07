Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $935,275.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00304560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.87 or 0.02776895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

MCI is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,684,569 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

