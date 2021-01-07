Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

