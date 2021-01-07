Multiplier Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,704.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $14,704.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

