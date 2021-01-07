Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of MUR opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

