Mustang Bio (MBIO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/7/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/5/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/28/2020 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Mustang Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

11/9/2020 – Mustang Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

MBIO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 44,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 24.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

