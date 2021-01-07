MVL (MVL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, IDCM, UEX and Cryptology. MVL has a total market cap of $27.67 million and $4.37 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,388,857 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, CoinBene, IDCM, UEX, IDEX and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

