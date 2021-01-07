MXC Price Tops $0.0104 (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One MXC token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $25.73 million and $2.64 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002684 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,466,238,083 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MXC

MXC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.