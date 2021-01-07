Mysterium Price Up 123.7% Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 123.7% against the US dollar. One Mysterium token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $68,593.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

