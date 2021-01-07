NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) were up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 1,292,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,826,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on NK shares. BidaskClub downgraded NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

In other NantKwest news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,855.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,642. 72.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

