NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.92 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 139.8% against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $270.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

