Narrative Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,055.83 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Narrative has a total market cap of $43,055.83 and approximately $33.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

