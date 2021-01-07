Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $273,976.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $291,204.63 and approximately $273,976.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

