Nasdacoin Trading 43.2% Higher This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $365,953.89 and $300,846.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

