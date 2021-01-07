Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $12.75. Nasstar shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 6,100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25.

Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

