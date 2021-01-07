Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.70 and last traded at $108.78. Approximately 1,075,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,168,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.21.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $111,738.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,748 shares of company stock worth $40,027,195. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

