National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$19.00” Price Target for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been given a C$19.00 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) alerts:

Shares of PVG stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.00. 282,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,450. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.05.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.