National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.57

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.57 and traded as high as $72.96. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 1,880,868 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$71.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.57.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last ninety days.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

