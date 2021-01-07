National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.45

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.45 and traded as high as $60.45. National Grid shares last traded at $59.84, with a volume of 506,508 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

