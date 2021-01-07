National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.36

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 24084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $4,456,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

