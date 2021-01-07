Native Utility Token Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $24.43 or 0.00062155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and $374.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00112720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00458539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00049767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00226877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.