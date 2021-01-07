Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Natixis alerts:

OTCMKTS NTXFY opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Natixis has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.